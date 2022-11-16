Rochester, Binghamton comedians to perform at Auburn brewery

Four comedians from the Rochester and Binghamton areas will perform at the next edition of an Auburn brewery's comedy night.

Prison City Brewing's Homebrewed Comedy series will feature Shirelle Kinder, Freddy DoLess, Duane Wilt and Mike Peters at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the brewery, 251 North St., Auburn.

Headliner Kinder, of Rochester, was a finalist in the city's Funniest Person competitions in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Nicknamed "Gator," she specializes in self-deprecating humor and "entertains audiences with active storytelling, her complete and utter shamelessness, as well as free advice on one-upping cat-callers and unconventional funeral planning," according to a news release.

Rochester newcomer DoLess has a new TV show, "SlapFreddy," releasing in February, and Wilt, of Canandaigua, released his debut album, "Why Are You Laughing?" in 2017.

Peters, the show's host, is a contributor to Funny or Die who has performed in Syracuse and New York City, won the Utica Brews Laugh Contest and opened for Gilbert Gottfried.

Tickets to the show are $10, and seating begins at 6 p.m. A full dinner menu will be available.

For more information, visit prisoncitybrewing.com.