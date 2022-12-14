 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUSIC

Rochester choral group to present Christmas play at Auburn church

  • Updated
A Rochester choral group will perform a Christmas concert featuring a medieval play this weekend at an Auburn church.

Musica Spei will perform "Christmas: Clash of Kingdoms, Harmony of Sound" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn.

The concert will feature the play "Ordo ad Representandum Herodem" ("The Ceremony for the Representation of Herod"), which depicts in Gregorian chant the three Magi as they seek the mystery lying beneath the star. The concert will also include music celebrating the holiday season by composers Josquin des Prez, Tomas Luis de Victoria, Francisco Guerrero and Thomas Tallis.

Admission to the concert is a suggested donation of $10.

For more information, call the church at (315) 252-9545.

