Rochester Erotic Arts Festival to be held in Auburn

The Rochester Erotic Arts Festival will bring burlesque, classes, merchandise and more to the Holiday Inn in Auburn Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19 through Nov. 21.

Highlights of the event will include erotic art; performances in aerial dance, burlesque and more; vendors in clothing, jewelry, sex toys and more; and classes in art, dance and sex education.

VIP lifestyle packages are also available, and include access to swinger mixers and after-parties with BDSM, kink and more.

Tickets are $30 and up. The festival is for ages 18 and older. All New York state COVID-19 guidance will be followed.

For more information, visit rochestereroticartfest.org.

