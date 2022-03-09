Rock band added to New York State Fair entertainment lineup

The state fair has added a 1990s rock band to its entertainment schedule and announced changes to two previously scheduled acts.

Gin Blossoms will return to the fair for the first time in more than 25 years with a performance on the Chevy Court stage at 6 p.m. Sept. 2.

The band, famous for its hits “Hey Jealousy,” “Til I Hear It From You” and “Follow You Down,” last appeared at the fair in 1996.

Gin Blossoms "sound as good as ever," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "Their music helps kick off our final weekend and I know this will be a fun night for fans.”

Waffner also announced Wednesday that Night Ranger and Dropkick Murphys will be playing at different times of day and at different stages than previously scheduled.

Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

