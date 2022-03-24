Rock band Chevelle to play opening day of New York State Fair

The hard-rockin' Loeffler brothers bring their band, Chevelle, back to the New York State Fair on opening day.
The 8 p.m. concert on Aug. 24 at the Chevy Park statge will mark the second appearance for Chevelle, which played the fair in 2017.
“Chevelle has been making great music for more than two decades and I know they’re the perfect choice to open our season of diverse, top-quality concerts,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release.
All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:
• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage
• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage
• Niko Moon, Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage
• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage
• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage
• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage
• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage
• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage
• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage
• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage
• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage