Rock band Tesla returning to New York State Fair

Hard-rocking outfit Tesla will be making its third appearance — and its first in 15 years — at the New York State Fair this summer.

The fair said the band behind hits including “Signs” and “Love Song” will perform at Chevy Court at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

“The weekend party begins with Tesla Saturday night. It’s been a while since we’ve seen them but I’m sure it will feel like old times for the band and its fans," State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey said in a news release. "This will be a fun night of high energy rock and roll.”

Last year, the fair experimented with an 18-day schedule but has returned to a 13-day fair that will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. Concerts announced to date include:

• Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

• Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

• Niko Moon, Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

• Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

• City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

