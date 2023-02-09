The summer concert season is still a few months away, but the New York State Fair has begun announcing acts that music fans can add to their calendars.

The fair on Thursday announced that Canadian rockers Theory of a Deadman will be bringing their signature "riff rock" to the Chevy Park stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to a news release, the multiplatinum band, best known for “RX (Medicine),” “Bad Girlfriend,” “Not Meant to Be,” and other hits, will release their eighth studio album, Dinosaur, through Roadrunner Records, on March 17. Dinosaur resurrects the rock music that launched the band onto the music scene in 2002, while infusing new energy, as evidenced in the anthemic title track “Dinosaur” that is currently heard on Active Rock radio stations nationwide.

The concert will be Theory of a Deadman’s third performance at the fair. They played to Chevy Court audiences in 2012 and 2019.

Earlier in the week, the fair announced that Tyler Hubbard, half of the former country duo Florida Georgia Line, will be performing at the fair at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Chevy Park.

The fair said that "Hubbard’s solo career builds on tremendous success achieved in the last decade in the music industry. Now, one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, Hubbard first 'cruised' onto radio waves in 2012 as the lead-singer of the popular, multi-platinum selling duo, Florida Georgia Line."

Hubbard’s debut solo song, “5 Foot 9”, is his 20th Number One hit, and right now, “Dancin’ In The Country” continues to climb the Country Top 30 and Billboard Top 200 music charts.

The show will be Hubbard’s third performance at the fair, and first as a solo artist. Florida Georgia Line played Chevy Court in the middle of a downpour in 2013. A year later, they returned to open for Jason Aldean at the grandstand.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Chevy Park Experience Stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at the Experience Stage. As always, all concerts are free with admission.

“We can’t wait to 'dance in the country' with Tyler Hubbard, and we look forward to announcing more concerts in the coming days and weeks,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said.