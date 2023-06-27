A trio that produced one of the most popular songs of the mid-1990s is coming to the New York State Fair in August.
Tonic is perhaps best known for their hit, “If You Could Only See,” which holds the distinction of being The Most Played Back Rock Song of 1997. The band also boasts six Top 10 hits, and earned two Broadcast Music, Inc. awards for “You Wanted More” (featured on the original "American Pie" movie soundtrack) and “Open Up Your Eyes.” In 2003, Tonic received two Grammy nominations.
Tonic will play the Suburban Park stage at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
The trio, comprised of Emerson Hart (vocals, guitar), his childhood friend Jeff Russo (lead guitar), and Dan Lavery (bass) has been together since 1996.
The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:
• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court
• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park
• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court
• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court
• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park
• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court
• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park
• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park
• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court
• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court
• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park
• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court
• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park
• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court
• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park
• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court
• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park
• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park
• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court
• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park
• Funk Fest, 12-10 p.m., Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15
• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park
• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park
• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court
• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court
• Skid Row, 6 p.m., Sept. 4, Suburban Park