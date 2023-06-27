A trio that produced one of the most popular songs of the mid-1990s is coming to the New York State Fair in August.

Tonic is perhaps best known for their hit, “If You Could Only See,” which holds the distinction of being The Most Played Back Rock Song of 1997. The band also boasts six Top 10 hits, and earned two Broadcast Music, Inc. awards for “You Wanted More” (featured on the original "American Pie" movie soundtrack) and “Open Up Your Eyes.” In 2003, Tonic received two Grammy nominations.