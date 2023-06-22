Touring in support of their newest album, The Gang’s All Here, Skid Row will play through new songs as well as the fan-favorites that put them on the rock and roll map in the late 1980s, on the last day of the New York State Fair.

According to a news release, fans can look forward to early hits including “18 and Life,” “Youth Gone Wild,” and “I Remember You,” as well as new singles too, including “Tear it Down,” “Time Bomb,” and “The Gang’s All Here,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the Suburban Park stage.

Skid Row features original members Rachel Bolan (bass), Dave “Snake” Sabo (guitar), and Scotti Hill (guitar), with Rob Hammersmith (drums), and the newest member, Erik Grönwall (lead vocals), a "Swedish Idol" winner (2009). Grönwall was a Skid Row fan long before he joined the band, and auditioned for "Swedish Idol" with “18 and Life.”

The fair said that although the band covers many genres from metal to pop and rock, reviews say their new album is reminiscent of Skid Row’s early sound and themes.

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Lainey Wilson, 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Suburban Park

• Alex Miller, 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Mary Lambert, 1 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Rebecca Black, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Doechii, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court

• Gayle, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Boys World, 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Suburban Park

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ann Wilson of Heart, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Suburban Park

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• The Fray, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Court

• J.I.D., 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Suburban Park

• Funk Fest, 12-10 p.m., Chevy Court; Brick, 6:45; Dazz Band, 8:15

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• Yung Gravy, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Suburban Park

• Disney Junior Live, 1 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court