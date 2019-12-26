Fans of rock and metal in Auburn can see local bands perform live several nights a year.
But only one night a year can they see the members of those bands collaborate, on covers of the bands that inspired them, and for a good cause.
Taking place Dec. 28 at Falcon Lanes, the second annual Rockin' 4 Purpose will bring together members of bands both in and from the Auburn area. Sharing the stage that night will be members of Denman, Stone Soul Foundation, Motley Crouton, Fatal Curse, Murder in Rue Morgue, Dirty Hot Supper, Chain Reaction and more, plus students of the Way of Guitar Lesson Studio. Together, they'll cover songs by Metallica, Megadeth, Black Sabbath, Mötley Crüe, Pantera, Dio and Auburn's own metal legends, Manowar.
Jeff Wiggins, guitarist for Stone Soul Foundation and owner of Way of Guitar, organizes the concert with Denman's Dakota Denman, of Niles.
Wiggins told The Citizen Monday that Denman came up with the idea for the concert last year while visiting the area from Nashville, where his hard rock band is now based. Only being in the area for the holidays, Wiggins said, Denman wanted an opportunity to play with other members of the local rock and metal community. The two then decided to make the concert a fundraiser for Perform 4 Purpose, the local nonprofit that teaches children musicianship and organizes concerts to support other causes.
"Just because it revolves around kids and music," Wiggins said of Perform 4 Purpose. "Helping kids learn music who may not have a lot of extra money to take lessons."
Wiggins said any given song at Rockin' 4 Purpose could see members of up to three different area bands playing together. At the first concert last year, members of Stone Soul Foundation and Thumb shared the stage at one point, as did members of Murder in Rue Morgue and Dirty Hot Supper. That first concert drew a few hundred people, Wiggins said. And he thinks the uniqueness of the event will make it an enduring one for the Auburn music community, as will the fact that he and Denman want to hold it every Saturday after Christmas.
"It draws in a lot of the local community because there are so many different musicians they can see," Wiggins said. "The community makes the event work."