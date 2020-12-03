'Rockin' Weedsport': First part of doc about local concert series premieres

"Rockin' Weedsport" would have been a portrait of a bygone era before the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the nearly complete loss of live music since March has made Pat Donnelly's documentary feel even further removed in time from its subject: the concert series at the Cayuga County Fairgrounds.
Part one of the three-part documentary was released for free Nov. 23 on Facebook.
In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, Donnelly said "Rockin' Weedsport" tries to capture the community around the concerts and the work that went into them.
With global names like Ozzy Osborne, Metallica and Van Halen coming to the titular village every summer to play a stage in the center of a racetrack, the venue was a cherished haunt for local music fans and a destination for regional ones. By Donnelly's calculation, about 2 million concert-goers passed through the gates at the fairgrounds between 1980 and the early 2000s.
Bringing all those names to Weedsport was Pat's father, Glenn Donnelly, then the owner of the fairgrounds. Today, however, an independent promoter like him probably couldn't book that kind of talent due to the emergence of corporate promoters like Live Nation, Pat said. So his documentary shows how his father did something that "could probably never be done again."
"I just want people to remember how much joy he brought to Weedsport and the fans, and what a positive asset he was to the town," he said. "He put Weedsport on the map."
Having attended most of the concerts, Donnelly collected a trove of material to make a documentary about them: photos, videos, even the performer contracts and riders containing their food and beverage requests. Another helpful source of footage was the Syracuse NBC affiliate, WSTM-TV, which regularly filmed interviews and songs at the fairgrounds.
In 2014, Pat began working on the documentary with Auburn concert promoter Art Wenzel by recording interviews with Glenn and local musicians like Joe Whiting and Todd Hobin. Wenzel would pass away two years later, but Pat kept working. As he prepared to assemble all the footage, he was able to fill in any narrative gaps by reaching out to fans on Facebook for memorabilia, stories and more.
"Without Art doing the foundation for this, I'd be lost," he said. "And the fans have been an enormous help. They've made my job a whole lot easier."
It wasn't until the pandemic began in the spring that Donnelly finally had the downtime to enter the editing room. He estimates he had 50,000 hours of material. But as the co-founder of a media production house whose clients include NASCAR and ESPN, the process was nothing new to him. He focused the first part of the documentary on the early years of the series, 1980 to 1985.
The second part will cover the heyday of the mid-'80s to '90s, when tagline "You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Weedsport!" became a fact of life in Cayuga County.
If the series had a peak, it was the most attended concert at the fairgrounds: Van Halen with Vince Neil on July 4, 1993. Donnelly said its 12,000 tickets sold out in minutes. Other popular ones included Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith on Aug. 9, 1988, and Alabama on July 22, 1986. One reason Pat's father was able to book those bands at the height of their powers was because in 1985, he began leasing and promoting concerts at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown and Riverfront Park in Manchester, New Hampshire. So Weedsport was part of a package deal he was able to offer, Pat explained.
The third part of the documentary will conclude the story of the series with the early 2000s. In 2004, Glenn sold the fairgrounds as part of a $4.3 million package along with the facilities and ownership of the racing organization he co-founded, DIRT Motorsports. Around that time, the concerts had shifted from superstar names toward all-day festivals like the K-Rockathon.
According to concert database setlist.fm, the last bands to play the fairgrounds stage were K-Rockathon 13 headliners Three Days Grace, Seether and Shinedown in 2008. It was demolished in 2014.
Donnelly said he hopes to finish the final two parts of the documentary before February, when his work will get busy again.
He's been motivated by the reception to the first part, which has already been viewed more than 80,000 times. Also popular has been the "Rockin' Weedsport" merchandise he created, which is available at Speno Music in Auburn, the Colonial Inn in Cato and Hurdy's Redemption & Beverage Center in Weedsport. Its sales have allowed Donnelly to release the documentary for free, he said.
And he's happy he can. Because if there was ever a time for people to appreciate those summer nights in Weedsport, he said, it's now.
"They're looking for an outlet to make them smile and remember, to put a spark in a dreary world," he said. "I knew it would touch a lot of people, but it exceeded what I thought."
