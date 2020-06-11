'Rooted in youth': Auburn-area film festival going online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Theodore Case Film Festival will once again showcase the moviemaking talents of youth from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will only do so online.

The 16th annual festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at cayboces.org/tcff2020, where viewers will have to register to watch the event on video platform Zoom. The 19 student movies in the festival will then be available to watch for about a month afterward, said Terry Cuddy, the Graphic Design & New Media teacher at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

Cuddy said the films range from 30 seconds to 12 minutes, and from animation to documentary. The documentary, which is about an LGBTQIA group at the Aurelius campus, was finished using Zoom after the state's social distancing measures were put in place to slow the pandemic.

The festival is sponsored by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, which usually hosts the event at its Carriage House Theater. The festival also usually features work from the Digital Media class at Tompkins Seneca Tioga BOCES, but the pandemic prevented those students from being included as well, Cuddy said.