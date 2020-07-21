Route 90 garage sale will go on despite COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual 50-Mile-Long Garage Sale along Route 90 from Montezuma to Homer will take place on its traditional last full weekend in July despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale, which sees homes, businesses and organizations sell their wares along the (actually) 54 miles of road, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. The loosely organized sale often extends beyond those times, though, and takes place rain or shine.

It will be the 33rd year of the sale, which annual draws thousands of shoppers to the area from throughout the Northeast.

New York state's guidance on garage and lawn sales requires 6 feet of social distancing, and limiting capacity of sales areas to 10 people. Face coverings must be used in areas where people are likely to come within 6 feet of each other, hand sanitizer must be supplied, and regular sanitation procedures must be followed.

