Rox on: New Auburn event will fill Easter egg hunt void this weekend

Most egg hunts aren't happening this Easter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new event will give families in the Auburn area an opportunity to safely comb their surroundings for colorful prizes.

AuburnRox, a painted rock community scavenger hunt group, will host a local event from 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, through 5 p.m. Sunday, April 4. The group's founder, Jenna Dorsey, told The Citizen that the locations of the event will be announced on Facebook when it begins so that participants don't try to search for the hidden items early. But there are four locations, she said, all in the downtown area.

Dorsey created the group after moving to Auburn from Connecticut about five years ago. Familiar with the concept, she thought it would help her meet new people and get outdoors. But it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic that AuburnRox really started rolling. She believes that's because the hunts require minimal contact with others, and are therefore among the few local family activities available.

"I've gotten a lot of emails and thank yous from moms," she said. "'Thank you for giving my child something to focus on besides video games.'"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}