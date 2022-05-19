Rubber stamp, scrapbook show coming to Fingerlakes Mall

Stamps and scrapbooks will be showcased at an event at Fingerlakes Mall this weekend.

Too Much Fun Promotions' ninth annual Syracuse/Auburn Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway will be held Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The show will feature professional rubber stamp and scrapbook design companies from around the country, as well as demonstrations by exhibitors and make-and-take projects. There will also be prize giveaways throughout each day, and food vendors on site.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the show is $6 in advance or $8 at the door. Admission is valid for both days of the show, and parking is free.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit toomuchfunpromotions.com.

