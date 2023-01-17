SAMMYS People's Choice voting now underway, concerts announced

Voting is now underway for the People's Choice portion of the 2023 Syracuse Area Music Awards.

Votes can be cast daily for favorite central New York artist or band, music series or event, venue and academic or musical organization. There are several Cayuga County nominees in each category.

Voting will take place Feb. 26, with nominees being narrowed down several times before then. Round two of voting ends Jan. 22.

SAMMYS nominees will be announced at a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.

Ahead of this year's awards show, taking place at the theater on Friday, March 3, there will also be a SAMMYS Spotlight Series of performances at 10 a.m. Thursdays on "Bridge Street" on NewsChannel 9. Featured will be 315 Cash on Jan. 26, J. Schnitt on Feb. 2, Mark Nanni on Feb. 9, Nick Fields Trio on Feb. 16, the Baldwinsville High School pep band Plan Bee on Feb. 23, and Larry Hoyt on March 2.

The SAMMYS Hall of Fame ceremony will take place the night before the awards show at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com or find the awards on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.