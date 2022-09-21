Sample fishing, shooting and more at 2022 Sportsmen's Days in Elbridge

Those curious about the outdoors will have a place to see and try dozens of activities this weekend in Elbridge.

The Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs will host its 2022 Sportsmen's Days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery.

The annual event will feature demonstrations in fishing, trapping, hunting, cooking, orienteering, birds of prey, fly tying, game calling, taxidermy and more. Hands-on activities that will be available for visitors to try will include fly tying, fishing, canoeing, orienteering, trap shooting, muzzleloader shooting, archery (including crossbows), air rifles, axe throwing and more.

The event is held in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day, which focuses on raising public awareness of the importance of using natural resources wisely, and promoting wildlife conservation and outdoor sports. Several member clubs will be at the event, as well as wildlife artist Tom Lenweaver, representatives of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York Sturgeon for Tomorrow and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Vendors will include Iron Skillet Seasonings, Runnings, Gooseman Calls, Marsh Mills Ranch and more. The event is sponsored by Onondaga County, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Bass Pro Shops, Wegmans, the NRA Foundation and more.

Admission to the event, which includes all activities, is $5 per vehicle at the hatchery, 1672 Route 321, Elbridge. Veterans and active duty military will be admitted for free.

For more information, visit onondagacountyparks.com or call (315) 689-9367.