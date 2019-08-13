The fifth annual Taste & Tunes will bring just that to People's Park in Seneca Falls from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
In its new location at the park, 15 Water St., the event will feature tastings from wineries, breweries and restaurants in Seneca County, as well as live music by Night Train.
Tickets to the event are $20 for ages 21 and older and $10 for minors. Proceeds support the Seneca County House of Concern, Trevor's Gift, Seneca Falls Back Pack Program and CAP Cayuga/Seneca. Tickets are available in the village at Café 19 on East Bayard Street and Generations Bank, which is presenting the event, at 19 Cayuga St. Tickets are also available online.
For more information, visit facebook.com/tasteandtunes.