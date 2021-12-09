Santa pub crawl returning to downtown Auburn

Auburn bar A.T. Walley & Co. will host its fifth annual Santa Con downtown pub crawl beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The crawl will begin with sign-in at the 119 Genesee St. bar. Participants are encouraged to wear Santa suits or other holiday costumes. They will begin visiting other downtown establishments at 4:30 p.m.

After the crawl, a party will be held at 7 p.m. at A.T. Walley with DJ Swil.

Signup for the crawl is a $10 donation to the Auburn Hockey Club. Participants are also encouraged to bring cash for the crawl.

For more information, visit atwalley.com or call (315) 282-7314.

