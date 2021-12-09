 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOLIDAYS

Santa pub crawl returning to downtown Auburn

Santa

Santas take to the streets of downtown Auburn during the inaugural Santa Con in 2016.

 The Citizen file

Auburn bar A.T. Walley & Co. will host its fifth annual Santa Con downtown pub crawl beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The crawl will begin with sign-in at the 119 Genesee St. bar. Participants are encouraged to wear Santa suits or other holiday costumes. They will begin visiting other downtown establishments at 4:30 p.m.

After the crawl, a party will be held at 7 p.m. at A.T. Walley with DJ Swil.

Signup for the crawl is a $10 donation to the Auburn Hockey Club. Participants are also encouraged to bring cash for the crawl.

For more information, visit atwalley.com or call (315) 282-7314.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021's most notable TV moments

2021's most notable TV moments

Shatner in space. "Jeopardy!" host drama. The Rittenhouse verdict. Here are the top 10 most notable moments that played out on TV in 2021.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adele’s new album sells over a million copies in the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News