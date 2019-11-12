With Christmas on its way, Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius will open Santa's Wonderland, its annual free family holiday event, this weekend.
The Christmas village includes rustic cabins, holiday characters and live elves set against a backdrop of snowy hills and illuminated Christmas trees. For children, there will be remote-controlled trucks, a laser and foam toy arcade, a Lincoln Logs building area, free crafts, coloring stations, and the opportunity to write letters to Santa.
Families can also reserve times for visits and free 4-by-6 photos with Santa using the Bass Pass system. Time-stamped passes are available at a ticket depot at the entrance of the village.
Admission and activities are free and open to the public. A drop-off station for Toys for Tots will be at the store, and families that bring new toys Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, will receive a free premium photo package valued at $20.
The village officially opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and continues through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Bass Pro Shops, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
For more information, visit basspro.com/auburn.