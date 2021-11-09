Santa's Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius

Santa's Wonderland, the annual free Christmas event of Bass Pro Shops, has returned for the holiday season to the outdoor retailer's Fingerlakes Mall location at 1579 Clark St. Road in the town of Aurelius.

The event includes festive games, free 4-by-6 photos with Santa Claus and a free customized digital video that can be shared on social media. The store has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland with toys and games, and a giveaway while supplies last. Due to COVID-19, Bass Pro stores are also offering a Contactless Claus experience with a bench next to Santa so families can visit him while socially distanced.