HOLIDAYS

Santa's Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops in Aurelius

2020 Photos Of The Year 76.JPG

Santa looks on as helper Deb Benson cleans the Plexiglas platform for the next family at Santa's Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius in 2020.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Santa's Wonderland, the annual free Christmas event of Bass Pro Shops, has returned for the holiday season to the outdoor retailer's Fingerlakes Mall location at 1579 Clark St. Road in the town of Aurelius.

The event includes festive games, free 4-by-6 photos with Santa Claus and a free customized digital video that can be shared on social media. The store has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland with toys and games, and a giveaway while supplies last. Due to COVID-19, Bass Pro stores are also offering a Contactless Claus experience with a bench next to Santa so families can visit him while socially distanced.

Though visits are free, reservations are required at basspro.com/santa.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office shared this video on its Facebook page of Santa Claus' arrival at the Fingerlakes Mall last weekend with the following caption: "* Santa Sighting * Deputy Androsko assisted the Aurelius and Fleming Fire Departments today in welcoming Santa and his elves to the Finger Lakes Mall."
