The sap is running and the sweet results are coming to a boil at the Smoke Hollow maple farm in the town of Brutus.

The business is inviting the public to stop by over the next two weekends as it participates in annual Maple Weekends promotion taking place at sugar shacks around the stat.

At Smoke Hollow, 8597 Pierce Road, pancake breakfasts will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, March 18-19 and 25-26. Open house hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy tastings, demonstrations and tours during open house.

The breakfasts include pancakes with pure maple syrup, sausage, hash browns, orange juice and coffee and cost $10 for adults, $6 for ages 4 to 7 and free for ages 3 and younger. Call (315) 689-9833 or visitfacebook.com/smokeyhollowmaplesyrup.

To learn more about other Maple Weekend sites in the region and around the state, visit vmapleweekend.com.

The Maple Producers Association says most Maple Weekend sites will be operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, but advises contacting them ahead of time to be sure about hours. Dressing for potentially cold and muddy conditions is also advised.

