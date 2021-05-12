Schweinfurth Art Center celebrates 40th anniversary with special exhibit

May 17, 1981, was an important day for artists and art lovers in Auburn: It was the day the Schweinfurth Art Center opened.

To commemorate that day and celebrate our 40th anniversary, the art center is opening its doors for free on Sunday, May 16. The public is invited to tour "Member Show 2021" as well as a selection of architectural drawings and sketches by Julius A. Schweinfurth, the Auburn native for whom the Schweinfurth was named.

“Julius Schweinfurth believed in the importance of artists, and the arts for the wellbeing of individuals and communities. His vision for an art center for Auburn was realized through his generous gift and the efforts of many people who worked to make it happen,” said Donna Lamb, who has been executive director of the Schweinfurth since 2000. “The Schweinfurth is a true art center, a place to both see and make art ‘in any form,’ as Julius Schweinfurth said.”

One of four sons

Julius Adolphe Schweinfurth was born Sept. 20, 1858, one of four sons of Charles J. and Katherine Ammon Schweinfurth. Charles was a successful carver, gilder and pattern maker who emigrated from Germany in 1852, and all of his sons inherited their father’s interest in art and architecture. The couple also had a daughter, Jennie P. Hartopp, who was an artist and lived in London, England.