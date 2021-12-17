Schweinfurth Art Center hires new coordinators

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has hired two new staff members.

Nicholle Dragone has joined the 205 Genesee St. center as its new administrative coordinator. A native of Auburn, she has a master's in English from the University of Oklahoma and a Ph.D. in American studies from SUNY Buffalo. She taught at several universities across the country before returning home to be with family. At the Schweinfurth, she is responsible for office management, visitor services, membership and the gift shop.

Also, Julia Banfi has joined the art center as its new program coordinator. A native of Seattle, she has a bachelor's in art history and studio art from St. Lawrence University and a master's in museum studies from Syracuse University. She last worked as administrative assistant at the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum. Her responsibilities at the Schweinfurth include planning and implementing art classes for children and adults, community outreach programs, other programs and assisting with exhibits.

Dragone began at the center in September, while Banfi began in November.

For more information, visit myartcenter.org or call the Schweinfurth at (315) 255-1553.

