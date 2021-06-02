Schweinfurth exhibit, talk to highlight artist's long quilting lineage

If you go

WHAT: "Threads Across Time" by fiber artist Sarah Bond

WHEN: Exhibit runs Saturday, June 12, through Saturday, Aug. 7; center open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Admission $7 per person; free for members, participating artists, and children 12 and younger; masks required

INFO: Call (315) 255-1553 or visit schweinfurthartcenter.org

ALSO HAPPENING: Bond will give a free online talk, “Modern Quilts from my Grandmothers,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, as part of the Schweinfurth's Juneteenth celebration. Preregistration is required at myartcenter.org. The artist will also teach a two-day online quilting workshop, Making Modern Medallions, from July 31 to Aug. 1. Signup is available at myartcenter.org. And also on display at the center are "Made in NY 2021” and “Harriet’s Legacy,” an exhibit by painter Terry Plater, of Ithaca