"Scrooge: The Musical" will return for its fourth holiday season at Auburn Public Theater this weekend.
An adaptation of the 1971 Albert Finney film of the same name, the musical tells the story of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" with songs like "Thank You Very Much" and "I'll Begin Again."
The Auburn production is a partnership between the Auburn Players Community Theatre, Harlequin Productions of Cayuga Community College and Auburn Public Theater.
This year's production features 19 cast and crew members from previous years, including Thames Nolan as Ebenezer Scrooge and Bob Miller as Jacob Marley.
Thames Nolan wants his Scrooge to stand alone.
"We hope that our annual production of Scrooge! The Musical will continue to spark human kindness in the hearts of all who experience our version of this classic, wholesome holiday tale," director Jennifer Derbyshire said in a news release.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12, 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $10 for ages 12 and younger. A portion of proceeds from the show will support local charities.
For more information, visit auburnplayers.org or auburnpublictheater.org, or call the theater at (315) 253-6669.