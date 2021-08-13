Seattle grunge cover band to perform atop Auburn parking garage

Seattle Sons will bring its covers of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and more to Auburn on Wednesday, Aug. 18, as part of the city's Rock the Top concert series.

The concert will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on top of the parking garage, 1 Lincoln St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public, and food and beverages from Next Chapter Brewpub will be available for sale. Restrooms will be located on the ground level of the garage, next to the elevator. Scavenger hunt group Auburn Rox will also host an event during the concert.