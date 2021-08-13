 Skip to main content
Seattle grunge cover band to perform atop Auburn parking garage
MUSIC

Garage top concert 4.JPG

Music fans come out July 21 to see the Rock the Top concert series on the top level of the Auburn city parking garage.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The next concert atop the downtown Auburn parking garage will feature a Syracuse band that specializes in the grungy '90s sounds of Seattle.

Seattle Sons will bring its covers of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and more to Auburn on Wednesday, Aug. 18, as part of the city's Rock the Top concert series.

The concert will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on top of the parking garage, 1 Lincoln St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public, and food and beverages from Next Chapter Brewpub will be available for sale. Restrooms will be located on the ground level of the garage, next to the elevator. Scavenger hunt group Auburn Rox will also host an event during the concert.

The concert series will conclude Sept. 15 with the Diana Jacobs Band. The Joe Whiting Band kicked off the series June 23, and it continued July 21 with The Oddz.

For more information, call the city Parks and Recreation Department at (315) 255-4737 or visit facebook.com/auburnnyparks.

For more information about Seattle Sons, visit facebook.com/seattlesonssyracuse.

