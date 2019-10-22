The Seward House Museum in Auburn is resurrecting its annual Haunted History Tours for the Halloween season.
The tours take place at 6 and 7 p.m. Friday through Wednesday, Oct. 25 through Oct. 30, beginning at the museum, 33 South St., Auburn.
Costumed guides will lead the tours, which take place around the Seward House Museum grounds and streets of downtown Auburn. The guides will share tales of Victorian funeral practices, spectral encounters from Seward family lore, true crime stories and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are required.
For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.