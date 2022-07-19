Seneca County Fair to feature music, fireworks, donkey basketball and more

The 2022 Seneca County Fair will begin Wednesday, July 20, and take place through Saturday, July 23, at the fairgrounds at 100 Swift St. in Waterloo.

Highlights of this year's fair, the 178th, include a game of donkey basketball at 7 p.m. Thursday, live music by The Dean's List at 7 p.m. Thursday and Double Chase at 6:30 p.m. Friday, an RC demolition derby at 7 p.m. Thursday in Floral Hall, a garden tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the grandstand, a demolition derby Wednesday and Saturday at the grandstand, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The fair will also feature 4-H shows with poultry, rabbits, goats and more, a midway by Playland Amusements and food.

The fair is presented by the Seneca County Agricultural Society.

"In this modern age of computer technology and video blitz, the county fair may be to some, nostalgic and hokum, but it is truly by the people and for the people, and all indications seem that it will continue for a long time to come," the society said in a history of the fair on its website.

Admission to the fairgrounds is free and open to the public. No dogs are allowed on the fairgrounds.

For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit senecacountyfairny.com.