Seneca Falls art show combines geography, guesswork

The Seneca County Arts Council will open its season with the show "Where in the Finger Lakes Is It?" at the council's Art Works Gallery in Seneca Falls on Friday, May 7.

The show features pieces by members that depict places in the Finger Lakes, some easy to identify and others more challenging.

Patrons will be given a list of Finger Lakes sites so they can guess which ones the pieces in the show depict. The person with the most correct guesses will win a gift certificate.

The gallery, 109 Fall St., also features art, photography, jewelry and crafts for sale, all by local artists. Beginning May 1, it will return to its normal hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. The gallery is staffed by volunteers.

For more information, call (315) 257-0201 or visit artsinseneca.org.

