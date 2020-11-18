Seneca Falls launching 'It's a Wonderful Life' lights contest

Though it's taking the annual "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the village of Seneca Falls will still host its customary holiday lights contest this season.

The sixth annual It's a Wonderful Holiday Lights Contest is now accepting registrations. The contest is open to Seneca Falls residents and addresses only.

Participants can enter four categories to compete for first, second and third place prizes of $600, $300 and $100, respectively. The categories are The Clarence Award (brightness), The Mary Bailey Award (best use of non-light decorations like wreaths, ribbons, etc.), The Uncle Billy Award (best use of holiday characters) and Mr. Potter's Award (best traditional display with an organized, aesthetically pleasing appearance or theme).

All participants can also email a picture of their display to iawlfestival@outlook.com (with their name, address and category) to be eligible for a Facebook Fan Favorite prize of $500, which will be decided by likes on Facebook.

Judging will take place between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 7, 8 and 9, so participants must have their displays lit up during those times. All displays must be visible from the road, and participants will be given yard signs indicating they're part of the contest.