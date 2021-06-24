Seneca Falls park to keep Convention Days virtual this year

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls will once again take its annual Convention Days virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Themed "From the Pages to the Streets," this year's Convention Days will celebrate the 1848 Seneca Falls Women's Rights Convention Friday through Sunday, July 16 through July 18. Through art, storytelling and other special programs, the event will focus on how writings from the first wave of the women's rights movement translated into powerful activism and real social change.
“The Declaration of Sentiments was only one of the significant writings that helped further the movement toward equality for women,” said event coordinator Stephanie Freese in a news release. “Articles in newspapers, personal correspondence, satire, poetry, and even journals motivated others to support the cause, and help us better understand the intentions of suffragists.”
This year's Convention Days will also feature keynote speaker Ellen Carol DuBois, author of "Suffrage: Women's Long Battle for the Vote." One of the nation's leading historians of women's fight for the vote, DuBois has taught at the University of Buffalo and, for the last three decades, at the University of California at Los Angeles. Her book is the first comprehensive history of the 75-year U.S. women's suffrage movement to be published in more than half a century. Online dialogue and a live Q&A will follow the keynote address.
Another part of Convention Days will be "Writing for Empowerment," a virtual writing workshop hosted by the Friends of Women’s Rights National Historical Park, the National Park Service, and the Seven Valleys Writing Project. Participants will have the opportunity to discover their own voice and explore the tools used to fight for social justice before the internet.
For more information on the 2021 Convention Days, or a full schedule of events, visit nps.gov/wori or facebook.com/womensrightsnps.