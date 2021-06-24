Seneca Falls park to keep Convention Days virtual this year

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls will once again take its annual Convention Days virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Themed "From the Pages to the Streets," this year's Convention Days will celebrate the 1848 Seneca Falls Women's Rights Convention Friday through Sunday, July 16 through July 18. Through art, storytelling and other special programs, the event will focus on how writings from the first wave of the women's rights movement translated into powerful activism and real social change.

“The Declaration of Sentiments was only one of the significant writings that helped further the movement toward equality for women,” said event coordinator Stephanie Freese in a news release. “Articles in newspapers, personal correspondence, satire, poetry, and even journals motivated others to support the cause, and help us better understand the intentions of suffragists.”