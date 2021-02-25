Seniors in Auburn show share how art is helping them through COVID-19

If you go

WHAT: "Both Ends of the Rainbow"

WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 28 through April 3

WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Admission free and open to the public

NOTE: There will be no artist receptions this year due to COVID-19. Visitors must wear masks at all times, are encouraged to use hand sanitizer stations. Reservations are required. To make a reservation, call (315) 255-1553. For more information, including COVID-19 protocols, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/visit.