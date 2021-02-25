Seniors in Auburn show share how art is helping them through COVID-19

The Schweinfurth Art Center's annual showcase of art by local students and seniors, "Both Ends of the Rainbow," arrives after a disruptive year for both demographics.
For students, COVID-19 has all but suspended the conventional school experience. They've either been learning from home or going to class with masks, social distancing and other protocols in place.
For seniors, the pandemic has been similarly alienating. Due to their vulnerability to the virus, many have quarantined stringently, and those in care facilities have seldom been allowed to see visitors.
That disruption can be seen in some of the works of "Both Ends of the Rainbow," which opens Feb. 28 at the Auburn art center. The show features its traditional combination of work by pre-K-12 students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district and artists 65 and older who live in Cayuga County or are members of the Schweinfurth. Additionally, this year introduces a display of art by the teachers of some of those students. One of them, Nica Weeks of Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora, said her students are "thrilled" to see some of their art on the gallery's walls.
"It was quite a challenge," she said of teaching art during COVID-19. "The students' work was more focused on the technique rather than the materials. In previous years, they focused on the materials."
Sponsored by Nucor Auburn, the show will continue through April 3. A virtual tour will also be available at myartcenter.org.
In advance of the show's opening, two senior artists spoke with The Citizen about their contributions to it — as well as the developing role of art in their lives during the pandemic.
Chris Steger, of Moravia, has two photographs in this year's "Both Ends of the Rainbow." But one of them, "The Visit: Through the COVID Window," speaks more directly to the moment.
Steger and her husband, Tom, had been babysitting their grandson, Sam, when the pandemic began in the U.S. last March. He was 4 months old at the time. Since then, however, the Stegers haven't shared a room with him. The closest they've gotten to their grandson has been Sunday visits held through a dining room window. Chris snapped "The Visit" — which shows Sam between the reflections of her and her husband with, a leafless tree and neighboring house transposed over his infant face — during one of them. She hopes the photo evokes a specific emotion of life during the pandemic.
"For me, it's the sadness of a grandparent not being able to see their grandchild," she said. "We spent so much time with him beforehand."
Soon, though, the Stegers will be able to visit Sam in person again: Chris said she and her husband have received their first vaccination shots, so their second shots are all that's standing in the way.
Chris' second photo in "Both Ends of the Rainbow," "Rest in Peace," shows an old cemetery in Aruba. She took it during a trip shortly before COVID-19 began. She and Tom, a watercolorist, have been submitting work to the annual Schweinfurth exhibit for years. Both are retired from teaching in the Moravia Central School District.
Art has always given the Stegers something to do, Chris said, such as photographing the beautiful sunsets visible from their home. It has continued to do that during the lonely days of COVID-19. But for her, art has also become a bigger source of connection. She has posted more of her photos on Facebook over the past year, and appreciated the feedback they've gotten more than ever.
"Our world is pretty small these days," she said. "So it's nice to hear nice things."
Another local senior artist with two works in this year's "Both Ends of the Rainbow" is Jody Longeille, of Owasco.
One of them is an acrylic painting, "A Quarantine Queen," that captures the sensation of being settled at home. Longeille said she began painting it before the pandemic, but its theme would match the moment perfectly. During its creation, she also worked on her ability to paint light, and has continued doing that with her downtime. She's also learning more about watercolors, as well as painting water.
Likewise, "Remember Travel?" got its timely title after COVID-19, but Longeille painted it in 2019. That work shows a lunar eclipse she saw during a trip to the Caribbean island of Bonaire.
For Longeille, painting has become a bigger focus during the pandemic not just because of her free time, but because she hasn't been able to pursue another one of her artistic passions: singing. A member of MasterWorks Chorale, she hasn't performed with the group in about a year. With all that passion, and time, she's painted so much that she already has her Christmas cards done, she laughed.
"It's keeping me busy, keeping me creative," she said. "Keeping part of my mind going."
