Sennett Federated Church will hold its annual Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 12, and celebrate the season with a variety of food, fun activities and more.
Taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will feature games with prizes, children's crafts, vendors, a bounce house, a silent auction, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a visit from the Sennett Fire Department and the child ID program from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. Food options will include walking tacos, soup, hot dogs and baked goods. And entertainment will include a show at noon by The Magic Guy featuring balloon animals, one-on-one magic and more.
Admission to the event is a canned or boxed food item for the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry. The church is located at 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Sennett.
For more information, call (315) 252-4936 or visit sennettfederatedchurch.net.