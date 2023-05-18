The Port Byron and Montezuma historical societies will partner to present a series of events over the next several weeks celebrating the bicentennial of the completion of the Erie Canal.

"Preserving Culture & Community Through the Art of the Historic Erie Canal" will include an exhibit of art and history at the Lock 52 Historical Society, 73 Pine St., Port Byron.

Now open, the exhibit will continue through 2025, which will mark 200 years since the opening of the completed canal. The middle section of the canal, between Utica and Montezuma, opened in 1819.

The historical society will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment Saturdays through Sept. 16. An open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, with muralist Dawn Jordan, the artist in residence this year. Joined by Mentz Historian Mike Riley and Montezuma Historian Cheryl Longyear, Jordan will talk about her canal murals and the history behind them.

The bicentennial celebration will also include a walking tour at Montezuma Heritage Park from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Riley will guide visitors to the original Lock 52, the remains of the Richmond Aqueduct built 25 years later and more. The tour will set up an event at 2 that afternoon at the Samuel Center for Canal History at 36 Rochester St. (formerly St. John's Church) in Port Byron.

There, Nassau artist Len Tantillo will unveil his latest painting, "Martin's Journey West," inspired by a towpath bridge over the Seneca River in Montezuma that allowed vessels to travel the newly opened canal. The bridge's remnants can be seen at the river's edge in Montezuma Heritage Park, the historical societies said in a news release. The painting features a packet boat that Tantillo depicted in collaboration with Seneca Lake shipwreck diver and historian Art Cohn. Cohn will join Tantillo at the event, as well as a similar one for high school art students and fourth-graders on Friday, May 19.

"Len has captured this important time in history in which he thoroughly researched the setting and added important elements to tell the story," the societies said. "During Art's long tenure in museum, historical and archaeologist interpretation, he has used artwork extensively to maximize the effectiveness of storytelling and to make it easier for people to understand the context of their efforts."

All events are free and open to the public.

The series is supported by the Statewide Community Regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, administered by Auburn Public Theater, and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism

For more information, visit portbyronhistorical.org.