Auburn musician Bob Piorun will lead a concert Sunday, Nov. 10, at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.
Piorun and The Swing Kats will perform original music from his seven albums. Among the performers will be Anne Adessa, Fiona Chisholm, Dean Comstock, Kevin Goodman, Doug Henrie, Marty Losito, Susan Palmer-Schell, Kevin Scott, Jeremy Terino and Bob Vanderhoof.
Bob Piorun celebrated his 70th birthday by — what else? — playing a concert.
You have free articles remaining.
The concert will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Tickets are $10, and half of the proceeds will go to the chapel.
For more information, call (315) 252-0339.