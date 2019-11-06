{{featured_button_text}}
Piorun

Bob Piorun, center, will perform Sunday at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn with, from left, Dean Comstock, Anne Adessa, Keith Scott, Fiona Chisholm, Doug Henrie, Marty Losito, Jeremy Terino, Bob Vanderhoof, Susan Palmer-Schell and Kevin Goodman.

 Provided

Auburn musician Bob Piorun will lead a concert Sunday, Nov. 10, at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

Piorun and The Swing Kats will perform original music from his seven albums. Among the performers will be Anne Adessa, Fiona Chisholm, Dean Comstock, Kevin Goodman, Doug Henrie, Marty Losito, Susan Palmer-Schell, Kevin Scott, Jeremy Terino and Bob Vanderhoof. 

The concert will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Tickets are $10, and half of the proceeds will go to the chapel.

For more information, call (315) 252-0339.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0