Seward biographer returning to Auburn to talk new book about colleague

The author of a 2012 biography of William H. Seward will come to Auburn to discuss his relationship with another politician, and the subject of the author's latest book.

Walter Stahr, author of the New York Times best-seller "Seward: Lincoln's Indispensable Man," will discuss the Auburnian's relationship with Salmon Portland Chase on Thursday, March 24, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. Chase is the subject of Stahr's "Salmon P. Chase: Lincoln's Vital Rival," which was released in February.

At the event, Stahr will discuss how Seward and Chase met through their work to advance Black rights while collaborating on a Supreme Court case attacking the Fugitive Slave Act. Their rivalry with Abraham Lincoln for the 1860 presidential nomination, their roles in Lincoln's cabinet and their divergent paths after Lincoln's assassination will also be discussed.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the center, 25 South St., Auburn. A members-exclusive reception with Stahr will be held at the Seward House Museum beforehand.

Tickets to the event are $20.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

