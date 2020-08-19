Seward House Museum to open new suffrage exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new exhibit at the Seward House Museum will explore the 100th anniversary of the amendment that gave women the right to vote.

"The Vote: Changing Minds, Changing Times" examines the point of view of early suffragettes in the Seward family like Frances Seward and her sister Lazette, as well as how the suffrage movement was paused during the Civil War and how the right to vote remains an important issue today. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, gave women in the country the right to vote after decades of activism in the form of speeches, pamphlets and civil disobedience.

The exhibit also uses the color scheme of the movement, purple and gold, and features a voting booth where visitors can answer questions and cast votes on relevant topics.

The exhibit will open Thursday, Aug. 20, at the museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Tours are available by reservation on Thursdays through Sundays. All visitors must wear face masks. Museum staff will be wearing face masks as well, and implementing social distancing, hand sanitizer stations and one-way traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.