Sherwood museum to celebrate Tubman bicentennial with event

The connections between Harriet Tubman and the Howland family are storied, and they will be the subject of an event this weekend in Sherwood amid the bicentennial of Tubman's birth.

"All Are Welcome Here: African-American Connections in Sherwood" will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Howland Stone Store Museum and Opendore on Route 34B in Sherwood.

The event will feature Maggie Moore-Holley as Tubman, meeting and mingling with guests and then speaking to the group of the abolitionist's connection to Emily Howland and their experiences in Cayuga County. It was in an album owned by Howland that a picture of Tubman in the mid-1870s, the earliest known to exist, was discovered in 2017.

Also at the event, narrative artist Ellen Blalock will introduce a quilt she has created depicting important events in Howland's life following her induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame last year. The quilt is on permanent display at Opendore.

The event's keynote address, "Picturing Freedom: Emily Howland and Portrait Photography," will be delivered by Kim Sajet, director of the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery. Sajet will discuss Howland's friendships with other reformers and particularly African-Americans, whom she supported as an ally in the fight for equality and equal representation.

Rounding out the event will be a video about the museum's suffrage poster collection by Peter Carroll, as well as a traveling quilt telling the story of women's suffrage, a daguerreotype exhibit, children's activities and refreshments.

For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.

