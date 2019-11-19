{{featured_button_text}}
St. Matthew's Church

A large selection of crafts and baked goods are showcased at the Fall Festival at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Moravia in 2014.

 The Citizen file

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Moravia will host its annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.

Tours of the church will highlight its wood-carved interior, which features work by Hans Meyer, of the Oberammergau school in Bavaria. The church is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The festival will also include a bazaar with crafts by local artisans, a demonstration and display of heirloom bobbin lace making by Bonnie Breed, baked goods, free face painting, Lady of 1,000 Pockets for children, "Celtic Christmas," counted cross-stitch by Marge Newhart, baskets of homemade items, and a raffle of an oak rolling kitchen work station by Country Wood Specialties.

A lunch of homemade soup, a sandwich, homemade pie and a beverage will be $6.50, and a half sandwich, bowl of homemade soup, pie and beverage will be $4.50.

The church is located at 14 Church St., Moravia. Tours take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and raffle drawings at 3 p.m.

For more information, call (315) 497-1171.

