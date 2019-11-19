St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Moravia will host its annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Tours of the church will highlight its wood-carved interior, which features work by Hans Meyer, of the Oberammergau school in Bavaria. The church is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The festival will also include a bazaar with crafts by local artisans, a demonstration and display of heirloom bobbin lace making by Bonnie Breed, baked goods, free face painting, Lady of 1,000 Pockets for children, "Celtic Christmas," counted cross-stitch by Marge Newhart, baskets of homemade items, and a raffle of an oak rolling kitchen work station by Country Wood Specialties.
A lunch of homemade soup, a sandwich, homemade pie and a beverage will be $6.50, and a half sandwich, bowl of homemade soup, pie and beverage will be $4.50.
The church is located at 14 Church St., Moravia. Tours take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and raffle drawings at 3 p.m.
For more information, call (315) 497-1171.