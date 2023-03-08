The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Auburn will kick off a week of celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the third annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 12.

The parade, which proceeds from State Street to the Hibernians club at 79 Van Anden St., is 291 feet long. This year's will be led by grand marshal Peter Lewis, a longtime member of the Auburn chapter of the Irish Catholic fraternal organization. The parade will line up at 9:30 that morning and begin at 10 a.m. Participation is free and open to the public.

Before and after the parade, the Hibernians will host an open house with drink and food specials, as well as raffles and a 50/50. DJ Neal Powers will be there from 3 to 8 p.m.

The club's other St. Patrick's Day events include a Family Night at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, with a performance by the Crane Academy of Irish Dance at 6 p.m. On Friday, March 17, the chapter will open at noon for festivities, including live music by Celtic stalwarts The Flyin' Column from 4 to 7 p.m. Both events will feature food and drink specials, raffles and 50/50s.

For more information, call (315) 252-6459.