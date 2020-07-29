Silent Sterling: Festival entertainers go virtual, but still miss patrons

The festival's patrons have nonetheless embraced the series, Sacks said, holding virtual watch parties to capture the feeling of walking through Warwick together the way they have in summers past.

"A lot of really creative people spend their summers up at that festival, and they find a way to put the difficulties of the world behind them when they come to that gate and let go," she said. "Not having that outlet this summer has created other ways that patrons can show their abilities to be creative, and find some of that solace that they get from going to the festival."

There's more to Virtual Sterling than "The Legend of Lost Warwick," though. The festival's Facebook page, which management has also let the performers use, is promoting videos of songs by Wolgemut, Merry Mischief and other regulars, a "Tavern Talk" series and more. And an artisans marketplace has been organized with video showcases of Sterling's jewelers, crafters and more.

Tracey Greene, the marketplace's coordinator, said about 20 of the festival's 60 artisans are participating. She hopes it can recreate the feeling of browsing the shops on the Sterling grounds.

"Each of those people are there because it's their craft and they're doing it at the highest caliber," she said. "It's a joy for the customer to talk to an artist about how they do it."