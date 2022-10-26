Singer, philanthropist to perform at Auburn Public Theater

Philanthropic Brooklyn singer-songwriter Jesse Ruben will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Auburn Public Theater.
Ruben is perhaps best known for his song "This is Why I Need You," which has been streamed more than 45 million times, according to a news release. The singer-songwriter has also been featured on MTV, "The Today Show," CNN and Esquire magazine. Along with music, he is founder of The We Can Project, which has helped more than 500,000 youth discover their passions and give back to their communities.
Tickets to the concert are $15. Ruben will perform on the Main Stage of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.