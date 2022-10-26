 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSIC

Singer, philanthropist to perform at Auburn Public Theater

  • 0
Jesse Ruben

Jesse Ruben

 Johnny Wolf

Philanthropic Brooklyn singer-songwriter Jesse Ruben will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Auburn Public Theater.

Ruben is perhaps best known for his song "This is Why I Need You," which has been streamed more than 45 million times, according to a news release. The singer-songwriter has also been featured on MTV, "The Today Show," CNN and Esquire magazine. Along with music, he is founder of The We Can Project, which has helped more than 500,000 youth discover their passions and give back to their communities.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tickets to the concert are $15. Ruben will perform on the Main Stage of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Leslie Jordan's top five most iconic quotes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News