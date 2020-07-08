Singer-songwriter Benny Mardones, who made CNY home, dies at 73

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benny Mardones, 73, singer of the hit "Into the Night" who lived and frequently performed in central New York, died June 29, his friend and record producer Joel Diamond announced.

Mardones, a Vietnam veteran, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2000.

"Life has a beginning and an end for all of us," Diamond said in a brief Mardones biography he released, "but one thing that will always be said of Benny Mardones is that he definitely squeezed the tube-of-life completely dry."

A few years after his hit "Into the Night" hit number 11 on the charts in 1980, Mardones moved to Syracuse and formed a special bond with central New York, playing local venues for decades, including his last concert in 2017 at Turning Stone Resort Casino. But it was at Pfohl's Beach House in Sylvan Beach where Mardones became a sign of summer, giving concerts every Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend in the 1990s and 2000s.

"It was almost like a cult following," said Jerry Kraus, a radio announcer for 96.9 FM WOUR from 1978 to 2007, in a 2019 interview. "He was just the ultimate showman. He could walk into a room and make friends with everybody instantly, had a smile that would light up the room and the gift of gab to go along with it."