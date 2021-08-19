Singer/songwriter making Auburn stop on Great Brewery Tour

A singer/songwriter touring the country to play at craft breweries, and enjoy and write about their beer, will make his next stop in Auburn as he prepares a reality show about his travels.

Dennis O'Hagan will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn, as part of his Great Brewery Tour.

O'Hagan said in a news release that he left a career in tech to embark on the tour, which began after a month-long run of breweries on the East Coast in 2019. He has since played at nearly 300 breweries in more than 30 states, and blogs about them and reviews their beer at greatbrewerytour.com. The tour resumed this summer after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has been a lot of partying so far this summer. Everyone’s got the itch. If you lock people down for a year, there will be a blowback. People will go a little nuts," he said. "It’s been fun!”

O'Hagan has been active in music, on and off, for the past 30 years. His shows combine his own music with traditional American and Celtic music, covers and stories of his travels.

For more information, visit greatbrewerytour.com or prisoncitybrewing.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0