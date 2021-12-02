Singers to perform Christmas carols, more at Auburn chapel

The MasterWorks Chorale Chamber Singers will perform a concert of Christmas carols and more at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

Accompanied by their music director, Kip Coerper, on the chapel's historic Steere and Turner organ, the singers will perform a cappella choral music from the Renaissance through the 20th century.

"These singers have the power to lift spirits and transform lives through the communal expression of great music," the chapel said in a news release.

Admission is $10 at the door. Tickets can also be purchased from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the chapel.

Proceeds from the concert support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the 1894 chapel building, the only complete and unaltered Louis Comfort Tiffany chapel known to exist.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (315) 252-0339.

