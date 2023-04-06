Luis Molina loves to sing, and he loves his daughter.
Lately, he's been expressing both loves at once. Molina, of Auburn, has been singing to raise money to buy a service dog for his 8-year-old, Dahlia, since she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2021.
With gigs like this Saturday's at Next Chapter Brewpub, where Molina will perform with Bob Piorun, he gets a little closer to being able to provide his daughter with a critical resource for her condition. Diabetic service dogs can detect when someone's blood sugar level is low as much as half an hour before they or even their monitors can, Luis and his wife, Heather, told The Citizen on Tuesday.
"It's been proven and shown what these beautiful animals are able to do," he said. "It would give us some peace of mind."
"It would be lifesaving," she added.
Dahlia has a hard time feeling her blood sugar, her parents said. Without a dog, she's more vulnerable to dangers like fainting, seizures or even coma. But one can cost as much as $30,000, posing a challenge for the Molinas, who both work at Camillus Middle School. They're halfway to that goal, and hope that between Luis's gigs, a May 19 benefit and a GoFundMe, they can reach it soon.
The service dog is a new purpose for an old passion of Molina's. Born and raised in Queens, he was introduced to music by his parents. His mom sang in a big band in Cuba, he said, and his dad loved singing classics from their home country around the house. He remembered parties at the family home where groups would sing those songs in the dining room, tapping on bottles for percussion.
Molina then became part of the hip-hop scene emerging during his youth. He was a pop locker, he said with a laugh, one of many children trying to hit their moves on flattened boxes of cardboard in the streets. By high school, though, his musical horizons expanded as far as tap and ballet. He was inspired by all the artists around him, such as those at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
When Molina was 20, in 1991, he moved to Auburn. His local musical highlights include playing Capt. Hook in Syracuse City Ballet's 1999 production of "Peter Pan," and particularly the company bringing him back for a 20th anniversary revival of the show four years ago. More recently, he started a local classic rock cover band, Miller's Sun. Its name comes from his, which means "miller" in Latin.
Molina began singing with Piorun, a longtime Auburn music teacher and performer, about a year ago. Their material spans Frank Sinatra to Stevie Wonder to John Legend, as well as some bossa nova songs in Portuguese. Molina said "it's an adventure" every time he plays with Piorun, who's been trying to book them as much as possible. He also told Molina he "can sing anything," he said.
Since his daughter stands to benefit, he's ready to to just that.
"It's been an incredible journey," he said. "The diagnosis is horrifying, but we're making do with what we've got. I've been given this thing to help make some extra money for her."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.