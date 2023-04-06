David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Luis Molina loves to sing, and he loves his daughter.

Lately, he's been expressing both loves at once. Molina, of Auburn, has been singing to raise money to buy a service dog for his 8-year-old, Dahlia, since she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2021.

With gigs like this Saturday's at Next Chapter Brewpub, where Molina will perform with Bob Piorun, he gets a little closer to being able to provide his daughter with a critical resource for her condition. Diabetic service dogs can detect when someone's blood sugar level is low as much as half an hour before they or even their monitors can, Luis and his wife, Heather, told The Citizen on Tuesday.

"It's been proven and shown what these beautiful animals are able to do," he said. "It would give us some peace of mind."

"It would be lifesaving," she added.

Dahlia has a hard time feeling her blood sugar, her parents said. Without a dog, she's more vulnerable to dangers like fainting, seizures or even coma. But one can cost as much as $30,000, posing a challenge for the Molinas, who both work at Camillus Middle School. They're halfway to that goal, and hope that between Luis's gigs, a May 19 benefit and a GoFundMe, they can reach it soon.

The service dog is a new purpose for an old passion of Molina's. Born and raised in Queens, he was introduced to music by his parents. His mom sang in a big band in Cuba, he said, and his dad loved singing classics from their home country around the house. He remembered parties at the family home where groups would sing those songs in the dining room, tapping on bottles for percussion.

Molina then became part of the hip-hop scene emerging during his youth. He was a pop locker, he said with a laugh, one of many children trying to hit their moves on flattened boxes of cardboard in the streets. By high school, though, his musical horizons expanded as far as tap and ballet. He was inspired by all the artists around him, such as those at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

When Molina was 20, in 1991, he moved to Auburn. His local musical highlights include playing Capt. Hook in Syracuse City Ballet's 1999 production of "Peter Pan," and particularly the company bringing him back for a 20th anniversary revival of the show four years ago. More recently, he started a local classic rock cover band, Miller's Sun. Its name comes from his, which means "miller" in Latin.

Molina began singing with Piorun, a longtime Auburn music teacher and performer, about a year ago. Their material spans Frank Sinatra to Stevie Wonder to John Legend, as well as some bossa nova songs in Portuguese. Molina said "it's an adventure" every time he plays with Piorun, who's been trying to book them as much as possible. He also told Molina he "can sing anything," he said.

Since his daughter stands to benefit, he's ready to to just that.

"It's been an incredible journey," he said. "The diagnosis is horrifying, but we're making do with what we've got. I've been given this thing to help make some extra money for her."

If you go Upcoming Luis Molina performances: • 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn • 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn • 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Bailiwick Market & Cafe, 441 Route 5, Elbridge • 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn • 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport • 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Bailiwick Market & Cafe, 441 Route 5, Elbridge • 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn • 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn • 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn • 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Syracuse Jazz Fest 2022 at Weighlock Lounge in the Crown Plaza Syracuse, 701 E. Genesee St., Syracuse A benefit for Dahlia with raffles, children's activities and a 50/50 will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Nibsy's Pub, 201 Ulster St., Syracuse. For more information or updates, or to contribute to the fund for Dahlia's service dog via GoFundMe, visit dahliabarkleyandt1d.com or find "Dahlia, Barkley & T1D" or "Where's Luis Molina Singing?" on Facebook.