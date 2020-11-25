Skaneateles announces more details of Distant Dickens Christmas

The Friday after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of Dickens Christmas in the village of Skaneateles, and despite COVID-19, this year will be no different.

The annual holiday festival will begin that day, Bright Friday, on Facebook @SkaneatelesChamber and @DickensChristmasSkaneateles.

Though the characters won't be in the streets this year due to the pandemic, they will make appearances online during what's been retitled Distant Dickens Christmas.

The titular author will read from his new novella, the Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods will perform magic, Father Christmas will read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," Mother Christmas will read children's stories and undertaker Barry M. Deep and his wife, Fran, will show how to roast chestnuts on an open fire. There will also be caroling and musical performances, as well as a Shopkeeper's Showcase in which Dickens characters highlight village shops.

The festival's traditional snowman building contest will also take place at a distance. Participants are invited to build and decorate their snowmen and send photos to hfenner@skaneateles.com. Winners will be chosen Dec. 19.