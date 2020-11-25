Skaneateles announces more details of Distant Dickens Christmas

The Friday after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of Dickens Christmas in the village of Skaneateles, and despite COVID-19, this year will be no different.
The annual holiday festival will begin that day, Bright Friday, on Facebook @SkaneatelesChamber and @DickensChristmasSkaneateles.
Though the characters won't be in the streets this year due to the pandemic, they will make appearances online during what's been retitled Distant Dickens Christmas.
The titular author will read from his new novella, the Very Peculiar Prestidigitating Packwoods will perform magic, Father Christmas will read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," Mother Christmas will read children's stories and undertaker Barry M. Deep and his wife, Fran, will show how to roast chestnuts on an open fire. There will also be caroling and musical performances, as well as a Shopkeeper's Showcase in which Dickens characters highlight village shops.
The festival's traditional snowman building contest will also take place at a distance. Participants are invited to build and decorate their snowmen and send photos to hfenner@skaneateles.com. Winners will be chosen Dec. 19.
But this year's festival won't be entirely virtual. Holiday music will play from speakers installed in the streets, and storefronts will be decorated for the season. Children are also invited to leave letters for Father Christmas at the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce, 22 Jordan St. (all letters will receive a reply). And there will be cutouts of Dickens characters in the village's shops for people to snap selfies that they can redeem for ornaments (or, with Ebenezer Scrooge, a special certificate) at the chamber.
Dickens Passports are available for shoppers to collect stickers with purchases at participating shops and restaurants from Nov. 27 through Dec. 20. Stickers can be redeemed at the chamber for raffle tickets, with prizes like gift certificates to Mirbeau Inn & Spa, the Sherwood Inn, Gilda's and the Bluewater Grill, as well as a gift basket of items from local businesses. Raffle tickets can also be purchased directly; drawings will take place Dec. 20.
The Shop, Sip and Stroll will also take place Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 20; purchases those days can be redeemed for free drinks at local businesses. Masks are required in all shops, in restaurants unless seated, and outside when unable to socially distance.
Those who miss the traditional Dickens Christmas experience can also relive it by watching the festival on "Small Town Big Deal" at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, and 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25, on CBS or smalltownbigdeal.com.
For more information, or to browse commemorative Dickens Christmas merchandise whose sale supports the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry, visit skaneateles.com.
