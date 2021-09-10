Skaneateles artist, on display at Schweinfurth, builds vocabulary from found objects

“Yes, the Sirens of Ulysses drew mariners to their deaths with their song,” Datz said. “They are temptresses. The sculptures are the same, with bait, traps, nets, and lures.”

While each piece has a completion date, the sculptures aren’t necessarily finished.

“I’m not sure if any of this process is complete,” he said. “Some vocabulary is 20 years old, and some I found yesterday. And if I found a ‘word’ tomorrow that was right for a 10-year-old Siren, I’ll use it.”

Many of Datz’s paintings fall into his “Mococo” series, which seeks to combine different aesthetics.

“I was weaned on Modernism,” he said. “The paintings of the era covered the full spectrum of emotion with a non-representational freedom not seen before. Yet its advancement of aesthetics was similar to the Renaissance.

“The Renaissance was followed by mannerism, mannerism by the baroque, and the baroque by the rococo, which was a bit like the Renaissance on steroids,” he continued. “In this series, my intention was focused on that progression, the intention to conglomerate two or more modernist artists, so 'Mococo.'”