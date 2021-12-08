Skaneateles, Aurora breweries to host anniversary parties

Two breweries in the Cayuga County area will celebrate anniversaries with blowout events this weekend.

Skaneateles Brewery will host its Second Anniversary Celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles.

The event will feature food by Driftwood BBQ from 1 to 7 p.m., music by Mere Mortals from 3 to 7 p.m. and an ugly sweater contest at 6 p.m. The brewery, which opened in December 2019, will also release its Barrel-Aged Main Sail Stout and Blue Jay Sour at 5 p.m., both limited edition beers. Hot cocoa will be available for children.

Also that day, Aurora Brewing Co. will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its new taproom and expansion at its 1891 Route 90 location in Ledyard.

The party will feature live Tom Petty covers by Sam and JD from Petty Thieves, as well as barbecue from 10-10 BBQ, of Moravia. The brewery will also have its own wood-fired pizzas available.

Aurora will release several barrel-aged beers at the event, including pastry stouts, barleywines and mixed culture beers. Fresh cans of beers will be released that day as well. Limited amounts of each beer released that day will be on draft, as will a special limited bottle release that will only be available for on-premises consumption.

The celebration will benefit the King Ferry Food Pantry. Guests are encouraged to bring canned and dry food items for a donation box, and a portion of bottle sales will go to the pantry.

